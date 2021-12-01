The Tranche-8 of the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) has been launched for FY 2021-22 at an issue price of Rs 4,791 per gram for offline investors and Rs 4,741 for online investors.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Will Gold Tumble To $1600s Once Fed Speeds Taper? - December 1, 2021
- SGB vs Physical Gold: What makes Sovereign Gold Bond a preferred choice? - December 1, 2021
- Gold gains on subdued bond yields, growth concerns - December 1, 2021