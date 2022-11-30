Sprott Gold Miners ETF tracks an equity index of gold mining firms and YTD SGDM is down 11%, but has shown a nice rebound in November up 14%. Click here to read more.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Feeling Bullish On Newmont, Barrick Gold And Franco-Nevada? This ETF Offers 2X Leverage - November 30, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast XAUUSD – Higher as Yields Retreat Following Less-Hawkish Remarks by Fed’s Powell - November 30, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD perks up on Fed Powell dovish speech - November 30, 2022