THIS IS OPTIONS EXPIRY WEEK FOR BOTH GOLD AND SILVER SO WE MUST EXPECT SOFTNESS IN OUR METAL PRICES UNTIL THE 31ST OF OCTOBER. THEY ARE ALSO TARGETING THE 200 DAY AVERAGE FOR GOLD AT $1266.00 RESULT: A SURPRISING GOOD SIZED RISE IN OI COMEX WITH THE 5 CENT …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Shanghai Gold Premiums Now $17.87 Higher Than NY - October 31, 2017
- Brisbane home prices inch higher as Sydney slows: CoreLogic - October 31, 2017
- Where to have brunch on Jonathan Gold’s 101 Best Restaurants list - October 31, 2017