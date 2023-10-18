Global shares fell on Wednesday, while unease among investors about the risk of a widening conflict in the Middle East translated into a rise in the price of oil and gold.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Shares fall, Middle East strife boosts oil and gold - October 18, 2023
- Thinking about investing in Costco gold? Expert says there are better options - October 18, 2023
- Shares wobble as Middle East strife fuels gains in oil, gold - October 18, 2023