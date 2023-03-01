“Everyone hates energy. If you didn’t own energy in the last 18 months, you missed the market,” Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary says energy stocks are the new gold and touts optimism for the US economy - March 1, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to find a floor above its 200-DMA at $1,775 – Credit Suisse - March 1, 2023
- Gold price hits 1-week high on robust China economic data - March 1, 2023