Gold prices fell sharply. Gold prices dropped below ₹56,600 on MCX. COMEX lost $100 in a week. Why gold fell by more than Rs 2,200 in 1 week? What will happen to Gold now? Know from Mrituenjay Kumar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Sharp Fall In Gold Prices, Gold At A Month Low, Why Gold Fell By More Than ₹2200 In A Week? - February 10, 2023
- Asia Gold Price dip sparks buying in key hubs, China premiums firm - February 10, 2023
- Are Investors Booking Profit From Gold With Prices Near All-Time High? - February 10, 2023