Gold demand is picking up in India. The country’s big retail jewellers said that with the festival and wedding season approaching, consumers have started purchases to gain from the nearly 6.5% drop in prices from the June quarter. After hovering around …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Sheen has returned to India’s gold market ahead of festival and wedding season - August 14, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 14 August: MCX gold slips marginally; support at Rs 58670-58450, resistance at Rs 59210-59480 - August 14, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices Fall On August 14; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - August 14, 2023