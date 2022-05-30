China Gold International Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Declines By 26.1% - May 30, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles below $1,860, upside looks likely on lower US NFP forecast - May 30, 2022
- Gold Technical Analysis: Gold Price Strong, Dollar Declining - May 30, 2022