Universal demand, limited quantity, high tradability, value appreciation, and immunity to market manipulation and devaluation make gold one of the safest asset for your investment portfolio.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Should Gold be a Part of Your Long-term Investment Plan? - January 2, 2022
- Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 2nd January 2022 - January 2, 2022
- Gold Line Resources Announces $3M Non-Brokered Private Placement and Appointment of Strategic Personnel to Advisory Board - January 2, 2022