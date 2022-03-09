Gold prices are nearing the levels last seen 18 months ago amid turmoil in global markets and growing inflation worries. With equity likely to remain lacklustre this year, can gold add sparkle to your …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Should you buy gold with prices near all-time highs? - March 9, 2022
- If You Don’t Bullish On Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Now, You’ll Regret Your Decision Later - March 9, 2022
- GOLD PRICES AT HIGH - March 9, 2022