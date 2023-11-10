As mentioned, gold’s value tends to remain relatively steady. So when other assets like stocks, bonds and real estate look shaky, gold can help level things off. That said, gold is not the income-producing asset that others are, so you’ll want to be careful with how much you invest in order to get the benefits of other assets as well.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Should you invest in gold now or wait until 2024? - November 10, 2023
- Are 1-gram gold bars worth buying? - November 10, 2023
- Don’t Be Lulled By Oil’s Recent Drop. Higher Prices Are Coming. - November 10, 2023