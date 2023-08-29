This contributed to a decline in most commodity prices during the six months. It noted that the exception was the gold price. PGM prices, on the other hand, decreased by 22% year-on-year. The group’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Sibanye’s gold operations offset impact of lower PGM prices - August 29, 2023
- Gold bars and coins myths busted: What to know now - August 29, 2023
- Gold prices increase Rs500 per tola in Pakistan - August 29, 2023