Signal Gold sold 4,098 ounces of gold in Q2 2022, generating metal revenue of $9.7 million at an average realized gold price* of $2,357 (US$1,846) per ounce sold. Point Rousse produced 5,433 ounces of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Signal Gold Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results - August 4, 2022
- Cassiar Gold Closes Second Tranche of Upsized Private Placement - August 4, 2022
- Best Gold Stocks To Watch This Week? 3 To Watch - August 4, 2022