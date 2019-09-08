The two major peaks with record highs for gold prices occurred in 1980 and 2011. The 1980 peak price in gold was about $850 an ounce. Inflation was running wild and there was no shortage of geo …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Silver And Gold Spread Outperforms Gold In Historic Bull Markets - September 8, 2019
- The Gold ETF Sets A New High Then Suffers A Weekly ‘Key Reversal’ - September 8, 2019
- Gold prices may flutter to end of the year, say experts in VN - September 8, 2019