We performed a screening of Large-Cap ETFs, defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) above $10 billion – to determine what funds had the largest positive and negative returns on the week, according to data from etfdb.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Silver And Gold Take A Hit, Oil And Gas Up – ETF Winners And Losers: Large-Cap Returns - September 8, 2023
- Gold Prices Headed to $820 an Ounce? - September 8, 2023
- Gold rises slightly ahead of inflation data - September 8, 2023