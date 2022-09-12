Silver futures climb by nearly 6%; gold prices settle at their highest in 2 weeks

Silver futures rally on Monday, tacking on nearly 6%, while gold futures settle at their highest in two weeks, buoyed by a pullback in the U.S. dollar.
