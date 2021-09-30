Silver Is Looking Like a Bargain After Prices Dropped. What to Know.

Silver’s value is at the metal’s lowest level in 14 months, and a rise in 10-year Treasury yields has fueled a retreat for precious metals that could see prices move even lower.
