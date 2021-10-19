Silver Gained Strong Upside Momentum. Silver is currently trying to settle above the $24 level while the U.S. dollar is under pressure against a broad basket of currencies. The U.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Rallies As Gold/Silver Ratio Declines To 74 - October 19, 2021
- Gold prices climb above Rs 47,500/10 gm on positive global trend, weaker dollar - October 19, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds near $1,780 despite recovering US T-bond yields - October 19, 2021