Silver prices have soared 35% this year, hitting 12-year highs at around $32 an ounce.Silver’s rise is driven by industrial demand, especially for solar panels amid green energy shifts.China’s strong silver demand boosts imports,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Silver price gains are outshining gold thanks to China’s solar panel overproduction - May 29, 2024
- Gold prices in Jordan Today 29 May, Wednesday - May 29, 2024
- Gold price today: Gold is up 13.88% this year - May 29, 2024