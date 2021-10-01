Silver prices rebounded as the dollar initially slipped from a six-month high. Treasury yields were mixed, but the surge in the interest rate differential in favor of the greenback over the past …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold eases from one-week high as dollar rebound dims appeal - September 30, 2021
- Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rally as Dollar Eases - September 30, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases from one-week high as dollar rebound dims appeal - September 30, 2021