Silver prices moved lower but rebounded from session lows. The dollar rallied, which weighed the precious metals complex. Gold prices fell, which generated headwinds for silver prices. Yields were …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Prediction – Prices Slip as Gold Leads Precious Metals Lower - October 30, 2021
- Gold prices expected to reach Rs 52-53,000 mark in next 12 months: MOFS - October 30, 2021
- Gold set to sparkle this ‘Diwali’; drop in price, pent-up demand to drive sales: Jewellers - October 30, 2021