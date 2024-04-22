The price of silver opened at $27.35 per ounce, as of 9 a.m. ET. That’s down 3.36% from the previous day’s silver price per ounce and up 14.32% since the beginning of the year. The lowest trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Suffers Biggest Daily Loss In 2 Years - April 22, 2024
- Gold set for biggest one-day drop in over a year as geopolitical concerns ease - April 22, 2024
- Bitcoin, oil, gold: Morning price check - April 22, 2024