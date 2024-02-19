Rising Treasury yields could, however, prompt a negative adjustment in silver prices, as they increase the appeal of yield-bearing assets. Investors should watch these developments closely, especially …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price jumps as Fed sees progress in inflation declining towards 2% - February 19, 2024
- Silver Prices Forecast: Divergent Trends with Gold Amid Market Volatility - February 19, 2024
- Gold prices bounce back following morning dip on God of Wealth day - February 19, 2024