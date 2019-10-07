Gold and Silver ratio struggles while Silver remains relatively robust, albeit below the 21-DMA, Bears will continue to target the 61.8% down at 16.10 ahead of a run to the 200-day moving average down …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Silver prices robust as Gold/Silver ratio remains capped by 200-DMA - October 7, 2019
- Gold prices flat at Rs 39,210 - October 7, 2019
- Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Share Register? - October 7, 2019