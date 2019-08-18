Silver prices have lagged gold prices since 2017, which has pushed the gold-to-silver ratio close to the all-time high. The gold-to-silver ratio is near an all-time high, but we think silver will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Silver Prices With Explosive Upside - August 18, 2019
- Goldcorp Founder Holds Firm on His Call for $5,000 Gold - August 18, 2019
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Steep Drop Possible Under $1517.50 - August 18, 2019