Gold is trying to settle below the psychologically important support level at $1900, which is bearish for silver. Gold/silver ratio made an attempt to settle above the 81 level. A successful test of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Silver Retreats As Gold Tests The $1900 Level - April 25, 2022
- Gold, silver, & palladium sink, and these ETFs are falling alongside - April 25, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD beaten down by growth-related fears - April 25, 2022