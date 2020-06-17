Silver to outperform gold prices on the long-term – ABN Amro

Georgette Boele, Senior FX and precious metals strategist at ABN Amro, expects a lower silver price in the near-term due to a risk-off environment and a downshift in expectations in demand for silver.
