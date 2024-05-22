Rising gold prices have led to a 50% increase in Kancheepuram silk sari prices in 8 months, affecting RmKV sales. The surge also impacts silver rates, the Indian diaspora, and weavers. Leading retail …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price clings to mild losses ahead of FOMC Minutes - May 21, 2024
- Gold prices hold steady on Fed rate outlook - May 21, 2024
- Skyrocketing gold prices push cost of Kancheepuram silk saris up by 50% - May 21, 2024