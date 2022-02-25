Snowy Owl Gold Corp. (CSE: SNOW) (FSE: 84L) (“Snowy Owl” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Luticia Miller to the Board of Directors and the resignation of Michael Rosatelli from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Snowy Owl Gold Corp. Welcomes Luticia Miller to Its Board of Directors - February 25, 2022
- Gold Below $1,900 as Haven Trade Loses Some Shine - February 25, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD is losing $80 retreats from a 15-month high to $1890 amid a risk-on market mood - February 25, 2022