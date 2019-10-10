India’s festival of lights is bringing little cheer to jewelers in the world’s second-biggest gold consumer. With less than a month to go before the Hindu festival of Diwali, a period when gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Soaring Gold Prices Put Indian Buyers Off Ahead of Diwali - October 9, 2019
- Imagine Owning AuStar Gold (ASX:AUL) And Trying To Stomach The 86% Share Price Drop - October 9, 2019
- Barrick Gold: Revenue Growth Rates Set To Accelerate - October 9, 2019