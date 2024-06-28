The shortage of “liquid gold” has driven up consumer prices. Earlier this year, the EU statistics office reported increases in all the countries in the bloc, with shoppers in Portugal, Greece and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold To Record Increase For Third Quarter In Row - June 28, 2024
- Soaring olive oil prices hurt sales of ‘liquid gold’ in Mediterranean heartland - June 28, 2024
- Gold ring price rises slightly - June 28, 2024