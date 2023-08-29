Solana Pay, an open-source, decentralized peer-to-peer payment protocol developed on the Solana blockchain, has partnered with Shopify. The alliance allows Shopify users to embrace swift, web3-centric …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Solana Price Prediction: SOL Pioneers $20.50 – Is This the New Gold Standard? - August 28, 2023
- Macquarie Keeps Their Buy Rating on Gold Road Resources Ltd (ELKMF) - August 28, 2023
- Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Become Bearish - August 28, 2023