Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Gold, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD) - February 5, 2022
- Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16 - February 5, 2022
- Eldorado Gold Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:EGO) - February 5, 2022