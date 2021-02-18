South African miner Gold Fields Ltd GFIJ.J posted a more than four-fold jump in annual earnings on Thursday on the back of higher bullion prices and said it is preparing for substantial capital …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold prices off 2-1/2-month low as U.S. Treasury yields pull back - February 18, 2021
- South Africa’s Gold Fields earnings surge on strong gold prices - February 18, 2021
- Gold Gains From Near Two-Month Low as Dollar Strength Eases - February 18, 2021