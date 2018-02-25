and a low gold price. Pan African Resources could not immediately be reached for comment. Layoffs are a politically sensitive issue in South Africa, where the jobless rate is close to 28 percent. “The retrenchment of 1,722 permanent workers is bad given …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Market Moving Event Will Be Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony - February 25, 2018
- South Africa’s NUM union says 1,722 jobs to go at Evander Gold Mine - February 25, 2018
- Gold Speculator Bullish Positions Rebound After 3 Down Weeks - February 25, 2018