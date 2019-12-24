An interim trade deal between the United States and China and bets of further gains in the rand helped the South African currency hold its ground on Tuesday, while a rising gold price supported stocks …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Miners shine as gold, silver futures hit six-week highs - December 24, 2019
- 5 Gold Mining Stocks Set to Keep Winning Streak Alive in 2020 - December 24, 2019
- South Africa’s rand steady as gold gains lift stocks - December 24, 2019