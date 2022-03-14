South Africa’s rand weakens as commodity prices ease

South Africa’s rand weakened on Monday as the rally in commodity prices eased, with markets also bracing for rate hikes in the United States and the UK. JOHANNESBURG, March 14 (Reuters) – South Africa …
