The scheme was launched in November 2015 to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of domestic savings — used for the purchase of gold — into financial savings.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar rally cools, traders eye more Fed cues - September 8, 2023
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Precious Metal Should You Invest in Now? - September 8, 2023
- Sovereign Gold Bond issue price fixed at Rs 5,923 per gram; subscription to open on Sep 11 - September 8, 2023