The India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. shall determine the basis for the redemption price of SGB using the simple average of the closing gold price for 999 purity for the week (Monday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Sovereign Gold Bond: Premature redemption of SGB fixed at this price - September 24, 2022
- Gold, silver prices today: Yellow metal rises to Rs 50,730 despite falling rupee; silver down to Rs 56,800 - September 24, 2022
- Gold prices today in India see big fall. Check latest rates - September 23, 2022