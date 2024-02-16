Sovereign Gold Bond Series IV 2023-24: The issue price for the last subscription of the Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) 2023-24 Series IV has been fixed to Rs 6,263 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank said …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Expectations on the timing of the first Fed cut to drive volatility in XAU/USD – OCBC - February 16, 2024
- Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 – Series IV price fixed at Rs 6,263/gm; issues opens on Feb 12 - February 16, 2024
- Gold and silver prices today: Precious metals surge after weak US retail sales - February 16, 2024