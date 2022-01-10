According to the Reserve Bank of India, the price of SGB has been fixed at Rs 4,786 per gram. Online subscribers have been given a discount of Rs 50 per gram.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- MCX Gold support at Rs 47100; geopolitical factors, rising energy cost to impact precious metals - January 9, 2022
- Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme: 9th Series Of SGB 2021-22 To Open Today. All You Need To Know About It - January 9, 2022
- Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 Series Series IX opens today, November 29: Here’s your chance to buy gold at great prices for 5 days - January 9, 2022