The price of SGB is based on the simple average of the closing gold price of 999 purity of the previous three business days from the date of redemption as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal futures fall by Rs 80/10 gram in opening trade. Should you buy or sell? - February 12, 2024
- Gold prices muted before inflation data, copper sinks on Zambia discovery - February 12, 2024
- Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opens for subscription today. Check price, issue date, other details - February 12, 2024