The government’s Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme 2021-22 will be opened for subscription during the period October 25-29, and the settlement date has been set at November 2. The bond will be issued in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Nubian Resources Provides Update on Athena Gold Transaction - October 24, 2021
- Sovereign gold bond Series VII opens on Monday | Check issue price, subscription, eligibility, other details - October 23, 2021
- ‘Gold Bond’ VII to be issued at Rs 4,765 per gram - October 23, 2021