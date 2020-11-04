WTI has retreated sharply from five-day highs of $38.76, now trading at $38.05, still up 1% on the day. Meanwhile, the Asian indices slip from daily highs, still adding nearly 1% on a daily basis. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- S&P 500 futures shave off gains, Gold sees $25 bounce, WTI drops to $38 - November 3, 2020
- Oil and Gold Open Higher as Voting Wraps Up in Eastern U.S. - November 3, 2020
- Thermo Fisher CEO on PCR tests being the ‘gold standard’ in meolecular diagnostics - November 3, 2020