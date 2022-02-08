TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index gained more than 100 points in a broad-based rally with only the energy sector falling along with crude oil prices. Financial markets were a bit choppy to start …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Continues to Find Buyers - February 8, 2022
- S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points despite energy falling on lower oil prices - February 8, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold firms near 2-week peak as inflation risks lift demand - February 8, 2022