I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets. The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure which price-level traders can execute with a high degree …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Special Update: What To Do With Gold - July 3, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Whipsaw and Settle Unchanged - July 3, 2019
- Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000 - July 3, 2019