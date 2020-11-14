Spot Gold Advances, Trimming Weekly Loss, as Dollar Declines

Gold rose on renewed weakness in the dollar, which fell as appetite for U.S. equities recovered. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined as much as 0.4%, paring a weekly advance. U.S. stocks climbed …
