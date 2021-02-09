Spot gold may rise into a range of $1,853-$1,875 per ounce, as it has cleared a resistance at $1,840.The substantial rise from the February 4 low of $1,784.76 strongly suggests completing a wave C ar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Futures: Corrective downside on the cards - February 9, 2021
- Spot gold may rise into $1,853-$1,875 range - February 9, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1864 upside target amid US stimulus hopes – Confluence Detector - February 9, 2021