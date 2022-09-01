The bears in gold have been pushing and pushing and they’ve finally got what they wanted: The spot price of bullion tumbled beneath $1,700 for the first time in five weeks on Thursday, just ahead of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Spot Gold Tumbles Beneath $1,700 Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data - September 1, 2022
- Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities on Thursday - September 1, 2022
- Osisko Gold Royalties: A Dirt-Cheap Valuation For This High-Margin Business - September 1, 2022