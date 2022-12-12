share price won’t be going anywhere on Monday. That’s because this morning the struggling gold miner requested a trading halt. According to the release, the two gold miners plan to merge their Leonora …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- St Barbara share price halted amid major gold merger plans with Genesis Minerals - December 11, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes a break above $1,800 ahead of US Inflation - December 11, 2022
- World witnesses gold reserves 50-year high - December 11, 2022